Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $113.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

