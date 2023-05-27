Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.