Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $570,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

