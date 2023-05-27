Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.