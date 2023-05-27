Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $191.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.76.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.