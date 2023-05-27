Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,900 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

