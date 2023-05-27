Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 227 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

