Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 361 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

