Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) versus PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Head to Head Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 74.11%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.01 $20.41 million $0.87 3.34

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% PHX Minerals 44.30% 20.20% 14.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

