Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 201.8% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 0.2 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.