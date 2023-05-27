Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $700.32 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,647,158 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

