China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CPHI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 451,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Pharma in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

