China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, an increase of 1,033.9% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTC stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

