China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,368,000 shares, an increase of 181.4% from the April 30th total of 1,552,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,985.5 days.

China Youzan Price Performance

CHNVF stock remained flat at C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. China Youzan has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

