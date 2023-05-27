Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Christian Dior Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.00. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35. Christian Dior has a 52-week low of $134.32 and a 52-week high of $242.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.94.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.5602 dividend. This is an increase from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.