Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 528.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

CHGCY opened at $13.47 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

