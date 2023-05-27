Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $658.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chuy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

