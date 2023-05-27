Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.2 days.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF remained flat at $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cineplex (CPXGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.