Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.2 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF remained flat at $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.