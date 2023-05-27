Citigroup Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $63.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.93.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.