Citigroup Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $20.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.42.

VFC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $51.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

