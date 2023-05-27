Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Clariant Trading Up 0.5 %
CLZNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Clariant Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clariant (CLZNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.