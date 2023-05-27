Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Clariant Trading Up 0.5 %

CLZNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

