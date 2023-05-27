ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 15,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,045. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.