ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 15,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,045. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
