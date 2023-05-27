Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the third quarter valued at $3,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

