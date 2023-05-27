Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CFO Andrew E. Clark Sells 4,097 Shares

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) CFO Andrew E. Clark sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $199,687.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

