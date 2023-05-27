Codex Capital L.L.C. Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,338 shares of company stock worth $24,385,996. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

NYSE NET traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,266. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

