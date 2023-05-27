Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Aoife Mcgrath Buys 3,600 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) SVP Aoife Mcgrath bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

