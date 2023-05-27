Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $95.82 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $95.82 million and $6.03 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026519 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008882 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

