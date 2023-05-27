Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CMCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
