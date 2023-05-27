Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after buying an additional 66,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,218,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.