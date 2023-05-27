Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 6.5% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 35,819,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

