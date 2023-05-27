Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $1.66 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 9,655,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.