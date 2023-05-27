Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 29,364 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.44% of Noah worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Noah by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Noah by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noah by 317.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,240. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $946.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

