Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 31.8% in May

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SBS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 1,708,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,546. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

