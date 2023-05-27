Comparing Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55% Doximity 26.92% 12.96% 11.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Symbolic Logic and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 3 4 3 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Doximity has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.38 $17.44 million N/A N/A Doximity $419.05 million 14.19 $112.82 million $0.52 59.06

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Doximity beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

