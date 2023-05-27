Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $263.34 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $35.26 or 0.00130026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $263.34 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022360 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,468,809 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,466,540.40765674 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.88187681 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $12,165,626.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

