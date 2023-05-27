Conflux Price Hits $0.31 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $894.72 million and $76.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,727.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00329430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00566161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00422672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,159,254 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,882,067,351.983197 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.3054285 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $66,550,626.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

