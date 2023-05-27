Consolidated Planning Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.40. 63,006,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,409,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.53. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

