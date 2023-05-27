Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 166,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,425. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

