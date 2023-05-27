Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $1.28 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.76.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $64.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

