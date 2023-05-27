Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,339.97

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,339.97 and traded as high as C$2,666.06. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,637.98, with a volume of 25,817 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,850.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,588.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,345.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 83.5177509 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.