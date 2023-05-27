Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

