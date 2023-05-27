Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.