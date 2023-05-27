Continuum Advisory LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 747,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 312,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,724 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

