Continuum Advisory LLC Has $621,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

