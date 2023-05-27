Continuum Advisory LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.