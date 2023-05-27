Continuum Advisory LLC Has $682,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $489.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.99 and its 200-day moving average is $421.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $492.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

