Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,195,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,365,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $176.35.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

