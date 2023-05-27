Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 15,408 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $44.93 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

