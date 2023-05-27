Contrasting NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares NextPlat and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextPlat
|$11.71 million
|1.80
|-$9.16 million
|($0.93)
|-2.34
|Spark New Zealand
|$2.53 billion
|2.35
|$279.07 million
|N/A
|N/A
Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextPlat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Spark New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares NextPlat and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextPlat
|-86.26%
|-41.60%
|-37.25%
|Spark New Zealand
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Spark New Zealand beats NextPlat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NextPlat
NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.
About Spark New Zealand
Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.
