Contrasting SCWorx (WORX) & Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.19% -41.96% -20.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCWorx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 158 839 1865 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 29.01%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -2.08 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.18

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

