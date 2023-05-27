Contrasting SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and MarketWise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $719.37 million 2.09 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.59 MarketWise $512.40 million 1.40 $17.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MarketWise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SolarWinds and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67 MarketWise 0 0 3 0 3.00

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -127.71% 4.37% 1.78% MarketWise 2.72% -11.81% 8.51%

Risk and Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats SolarWinds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.